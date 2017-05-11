× NOPD looking for woman after hotel room theft

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a woman who made off with items worth more than $8,000 from a hotel room on St. Charles Avenue.

An unidentified man brought the woman to his hotel room, which he shared with another person, around 3:30 a.m. on May 11, according to the NOPD.

Once she entered the room, the woman asked the man who had brought her to “retrieve something from the lobby,” according to the NOPD.

When the man returned, he discovered that the woman had disappeared with property valued at about $8,800.

If anyone can help identify the mystery woman, please contact any Eighth District Property Crimes Detective at (504) 658-6080.