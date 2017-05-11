NOPD IDs man caught on video falling through store’s ceiling twice

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has identified the man caught on surveillance camera falling through the roof of a business on Claiborne Avenue.

Forty-seven-year-old Calvin Jones is wanted for the attempted robbery, which happened just before 1:00 a.m. on April 17, according to the NOPD.

Jones can be seen on the store’s surveillance video plummeting through the ceiling while clinging to a water hose in a futile attempt to stop himself.

Jones’ graceless entrance set off the store’s alarm, causing him to panic and attempt several methods of escape.

Eventually, Jones can be seen scrambling up a display rack and into the ceiling, but he quickly fell out again.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Calvin Jones is asked to contact Sixth District detectives at (504) 658-6060.