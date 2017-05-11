New shelters replacing Coast Guard boat shed in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, LA — The Town of Madisonville will soon have a series of new shelters at its boat launch on the Tchefuncte River where it meets Lake Pontchartrain.

The shelters will replace the Coast Guard boat shed that was blown over and destroyed by strong winds in February of 2016.

In all, there will be three of the new shelters. Each one will be shaped much like a gazebo.

Work is already underway, and the shelters should be finished soon.

Mayor Jean Pelloat says the town wants to provide a place for families to gather and find some shelter from the sun or perhaps a passing rain cloud.

Pelloat says the new shelters will also have lights that will be on from dusk to perhaps midnight.

Click on the photo gallery below to see the work that’s underway as well as the damage to the boat shed in 2016.