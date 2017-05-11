Local mom gets new house for Mother’s Day with help of all-female crew

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS EAST-- New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity and an all-female work crew teamed up with a mom to help her build her forever home on Thursday.

The home-building effort is called Women Build and involves 21 teams of women coming together to plan, fund and build a home for service industry worker Monica GrandPre and her children, Randy and Malia. The project will take a month to complete, and Monica will get the keys to her new home June 3.

"I'm a mother of two, and it means everything that these women took time out of their day to come and help someone like me for a good cause to have my children to have a secure place to live," Said GrandPre.

The mother picked up her pink helmet and happily helped the all female crew build her soon to be home.

"I hope that women at home, who might be in a situation like mine realize that anything is possible, and I'm so grateful for Habitat For Humanity for making that clear to me," she said.