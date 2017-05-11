× Lafourche Parish police arrest two women for string of robberies

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. – An investigation into a gas station burglary led police to arrest a pair of women they believe are responsible for a string of thefts, including a golf cart and a church’s donation box.

Twenty-nine-year-old Addy LeBouef and 28-year-old Andrea Rios face multiple charges of theft, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities began investigating LeBouef and Rios after a Jimmy’s Service Station was burglarized on February 28.

LeBouef soon became a suspect in the theft of a golf cart in neighboring Terrebonne Parish when she posted pictures advertising the sale of the cart on Facebook.

Detectives then determined that LeBeouf and Rios had both been caught on surveillance video stealing a tilling machine from a home in Larose.

Additional investigations implicated LeBouef in the thefts of a generator, a tire, several gas cans, money boxes from a car wash, a church donation box, and food items from an outdoor refrigerator, according to the LPSO.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking anyone who may have been a recent victim of theft, especially in the Larose area, to contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office to report it at (985) 532-2808 if you have not already done so.

Anyone who has recently reported a theft and has reason to believe one or both of these individuals may have been involved, please contact LPSO or the deputy investigating your case.