John Curtis Cruises to Division I Title Game

Sulphur, La. -- Curtis lefty Dax Ford promised his head coach a complete game, and he delivered.​ Ford struck out 13 as John Curtis defeated district rival Rummel 7-0 in a Division I state semi-final game in Sulphur.

"We went with Dax because he pitched good against them in relief in the regular season," said Curtis Head Coach Jeff Curtis. "He told me he would pitch a complete game, and he did."

With 2 out in the top of the 7th, Curtis visited the mound and told Ford his last batter to face would be Evan Francioni. He got Francioni for his 13th strikeout to end the game.

The Patriots plated two runs in the first inning-- Jordin Labruzza's double to left sent lead-off Brandin Davis to third. Both would later score on a sacrifice fly and a ground out. Curtis added 3 more runs in the second, and 2 more in the third to seal the shut-out victory. Curtis will play the winner of Thursday night's Holy Cross vs. Catholic- Baton Rouge game.