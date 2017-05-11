Hollywood South Reporter Jabari Thomas honored by local nonprofit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- News with a Twist's own Jabari Thomas was honored tonight with a hero award from a local nonprofit.

The COOL Cooperative is a 501c3 non-profit that partners with the Algiers Charter School Association as a pop up after school, weekend, and summer program. COOL provides academic support, community service opportunities, professional mentorship, and film-industry standard training and workforce development to low opportunity youth in the most disadvantaged areas of New Orleans.

Each year, the organization honors COOL Creators for community service, whole person development and completion of film industry curriculum and projects.

This year, the nonprofit organization also honored John Keller Thomas. Both Keller and Thomas serve as COOL Advisory Board Member and are hands-on mentors for the organization. The banquet was held at the Landry-Walker Auditorium in Algiers.

Thomas is the entertainment and Hollywood South reporter for WGNO-News with a Twist.

"I believe the COOL Cooperative provides deserving youth the opportunity, valuable skills, and motion picture industry training opportunities they would not otherwise receive," Thomas said. "Here they have a chance to develop these skills without having go to Los Angeles or New York. I feel very blessed to work directly with this organization and the eager youth who truly seek this avenue as a career."

John "Can Man" Keller is an Iraq veteran who is credited with saving 244 lives in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. His story is highlighted on The History Channel, and later this year, a feature film will chronicle his life story and heroic deeds.