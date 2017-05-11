‘Finding Neverland’ is a flying-filled fantasy that’ll make you believe!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- 'Finding Neverland The Musical' is now showing at the Saenger Theatre. It's the magical story of how Peter Pan came to be! The show is based on the Academy Award winning film of the same name.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez spent some time with the young actors and rescue dog from the show.

Let's meet the actors who play the Llewelyn boys in the play, which is about how Peter Pan came to be. Ben Krieger, Mitchell Wray, Finn Faulconer, and Jordan Cole are the talented actors who help bring the show to life. 'Finding Neverland' is a flying-filled fantasy, we we all somehow get the courage to fly.

And there's another young star, only this one is furry. Two year old pup, Bailey is the understudy in the show, playing "Porthos" the family dog. Bailey is an LASPCA rescue dog from Lafourche Parish.

'Finding Neverland' is showing now through Sunday at the Saenger Theatre. Tickets are still available. For tickets, click HERE.

'Finding Neverland' is part of the East Jefferson General Hospital's Broadway in New Orleans series.