× Comets bat quiet, Ouachita Christian heads to Division III finals vs Riverside

SULPHUR, La. – The St Charles Catholic Comets fell victim to a well pitched game in the Division III semifinals in Sulphur.

Ouachita Christian’s Ty O’Neal pitched a complete game six hitter, striking out seven and walking none as the Eagles defeated the Comets 7-2 Thursday afternoon.

Ouachita Christian scored two in the second, and three in the third to take a commanding lead. Clint Hargrave’s RBI double gave the Eagles a 5-0 lead.

St Charles Catholic scored their lone run in the fifth on a double play grounder.

Comets head coach Wayne Stein said his team played tentatively in the semifinals.

“We have played loose all year,” said Stein. “But, we did lose eight seniors from last year, and I think you some of that today.”

“But give Ouachita Christian credit,” said Stein. “Those guys did a great job. But, I am still proud of my team.”

St Charles finishes the season with 23 wins, and 10 losses, and a perfect 8-0 record in district.

The Comets fell short in their bid to reach the state championship game for a 9th time.

Ouachita Christian will play Riverside Saturday at 5 pm the Division III championship. The Rebels defeated Opelousas Catholic 7-2.