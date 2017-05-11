ABC’s THE BACHELOR Casting Call at Harrah’s New Orleans June 10, 2017!

ABC’s The Bachelor is looking for ladies to join the fun!

If you or someone you know always says, “I should try out for the show” then this is your opportunity.

Harrah’s New Orleans along with WGNO will host an Open Casting Call on Saturday June 10,2017 1-5 pm at Masquerade Night Club.

The producers of The Bachelor will be in New Orleans for one day only!

Last year’s local casting call discovered local chef Jaimi, who was on last season. Don’t miss your opportunity this year!

All Applicants must be age 21 or older and single.

All Applicants must be United States citizens.

Click here for complete eligibility rules and for information on how to apply.

The Link includes a printable application form to bring with you to the casting call.

Masquerade Night Club is located inside Harrah’s New Orleans, 8 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70130

