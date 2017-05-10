Twitterverse lights up rapper Bow Wow

The internet is trolling hard on rapper Bow Wow after he claimed he was riding through the clouds on a private jet.

The rapper posted a photo on Instagram of his alleged transportation to New York City, but turns out somebody snapped a photo of him riding in a commercial jet!

Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on May 8, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

To make matters even worse, another Twitter user pointed out that the “private jet” wasn’t even real!

It’s a stock photo used on VIP Transportation website.

So Twitterverse does what it does best and started the “Bow Wow Challenge.”

You take a picture of a place or thing that is not exactly what it seems.

We at Twist had a little fun with it… check it out.