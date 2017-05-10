× Trendy foods and drinks to steer clear of – and the Skinny on nutritious trade-outs!

From Instagram-famous Unicorn Frappuccinos to Miracle Green Juices, trendy foods are taking over our social media – and our store shelves. Some of these of-the-moment foods may be fleeting but many are here to stay. Today we’ll cover three foods that may be infiltrating your social media feed as well as your grocery cart – and easy trade-outs to save hundreds of calories and several days’ worth of added sugar!

Instead of S’mores Frappuccino Blended Coffee at Starbucks

Per 16 oz: 490 calories – 73 grams carbs – 67 grams sugar – 5 grams protein

– – – 5 grams protein Ingredients include milk, coffee, Frappuccino syrup, marshmallow whipped cream, chocolate sauce, vanilla syrup, graham crackers.

The word “sugar” shows up 7 times in ingredient list + corn syrup + molasses + honey!

Trade it Out For:

PJs Eat Fit Protein Velvet Ice (can add SF flavored syrup)

Per 16 oz: 230 calories – 22 grams carbs – 8 grams sugar (3 grams added sugar) – 21 grams protein

– – – 21 grams protein Ingredient include milk, coffee, MoCafe sugar-free vanilla frappe powder, EAS 100% whey protein

Nutritional Improvement: 53% fewer calories, 70% less carbs, 89% less sugar, 4x more protein

Instead of Trader Joe’s Speculoos Cookie Butter

Per 2 tablespoons: 180 calories – 16 grams carbs – 0 grams fiber – 10 grams sugar – 0 protein

– – 10 grams sugar – Ingredients: 57% speculoos (wheat flour, candy sugar, margarine [palm oil, canola oil, coconut oil, rapeseed oil, salt, emulsifier {vegetable mono-and diglycerides from fatty acids}, citric acid, lactic acid, color added, butter flavor], sugar, soy flour, sugar syrup, raising agent {sodium hydrogen carbonate}, cinnamon, nutmeg), palm oil, canola oil, sugar, emulsifier: rapeseed lecithin.

Trade it Out For:

COnutButter Maple Cinnamon Almond Butter (LOCAL)

Per 2 tablespoons: 200 calories – 6 grams carbs – 3 grams fiber – 2 grams sugar – 4 grams protein

Ingredients: Dry roasted almonds, organic cold-pressed coconut oil, organic maple agave syrup, ground cinnamon, pure sea salt, organic maple flavor.

Nutritional improvement: Less than half the carbs, 80% less sugar, 3x more fiber, 4x more protein

Sold locally at Langenstein’s, Poeyfarre Market, Robert Fresh Market, Dorignac’s, Breaux Mart & more

Instead of Naked 100% juice smoothie – Green Machine

Per Serving size 15.2 oz, one whole bottle : 270 calories , 53 grams sugar

, Ingredients: Apple Juice, Mango Puree, Pineapple Juice, Banana Puree, Kiwi Puree, Spirulina, Natural Flavors, Alfalfa, Broccoli, Spinach, Barley Grass, Wheat Grass, Parsley, Ginger Root, Kale, Odorless Garlic.

Lots of purees and fruit juices at work here, so, no fiber, just liquid sugar.

Trade it Out For:

Daily Greens PURITY

Per 16-ounce bottle: 60 calories, 12 grams sugar

Cucumber, celery, kale, broccoli, parsley, lemon, basil

Suja TWELVE ESSENTIALS

Per 16-ounce bottle: 70 calories, 8 grams sugar

Celery, cucumber, collard greens, lemon, kale, green chard, parsley, ginger, romaine, green leaf lettuce, tea, peppermint tea, spearmint tea, spinach juice

Evolution ESSENTIAL GREENS + LIME

Per 15-ounce bottle: 70 calories, 12 grams sugar

Celery, cucumber, spinach, romaine, kale, lime, parsley

Nutritional improvement: Each of the above green juices have at least 75% fewer carbs and calories than Naked Juice’s Green Machine

