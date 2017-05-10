Trendy foods and drinks to steer clear of – and the Skinny on nutritious trade-outs!

From Instagram-famous Unicorn Frappuccinos to Miracle Green Juices, trendy foods are taking over our social media – and our store shelves. Some of these of-the-moment foods may be fleeting but many are here to stay. Today we’ll cover three foods that may be infiltrating your social media feed as well as your grocery cart – and easy trade-outs to save hundreds of calories and several days’ worth of added sugar!
Instead of S’mores Frappuccino Blended Coffee at Starbucks
- Per 16 oz: 490 calories – 73 grams carbs – 67 grams sugar – 5 grams protein
- Ingredients include milk, coffee, Frappuccino syrup, marshmallow whipped cream, chocolate sauce, vanilla syrup, graham crackers.
- The word “sugar” shows up 7 times in ingredient list + corn syrup + molasses + honey!
Trade it Out For:
PJs Eat Fit Protein Velvet Ice (can add SF flavored syrup)
- Per 16 oz: 230 calories – 22 grams carbs – 8 grams sugar (3 grams added sugar) – 21 grams protein
- Ingredient include milk, coffee, MoCafe sugar-free vanilla frappe powder, EAS 100% whey protein
- Nutritional Improvement: 53% fewer calories, 70% less carbs, 89% less sugar, 4x more protein
Instead of Trader Joe’s Speculoos Cookie Butter
- Per 2 tablespoons: 180 calories – 16 grams carbs – 0 grams fiber – 10 grams sugar – 0 protein
- Ingredients: 57% speculoos (wheat flour, candy sugar, margarine [palm oil, canola oil, coconut oil, rapeseed oil, salt, emulsifier {vegetable mono-and diglycerides from fatty acids}, citric acid, lactic acid, color added, butter flavor], sugar, soy flour, sugar syrup, raising agent {sodium hydrogen carbonate}, cinnamon, nutmeg), palm oil, canola oil, sugar, emulsifier: rapeseed lecithin.
Trade it Out For:
COnutButter Maple Cinnamon Almond Butter (LOCAL)
- Per 2 tablespoons: 200 calories – 6 grams carbs – 3 grams fiber – 2 grams sugar – 4 grams protein
- Ingredients: Dry roasted almonds, organic cold-pressed coconut oil, organic maple agave syrup, ground cinnamon, pure sea salt, organic maple flavor.
- Nutritional improvement: Less than half the carbs, 80% less sugar, 3x more fiber, 4x more protein
- Sold locally at Langenstein’s, Poeyfarre Market, Robert Fresh Market, Dorignac’s, Breaux Mart & more
Instead of Naked 100% juice smoothie – Green Machine
- Per Serving size 15.2 oz, one whole bottle : 270 calories, 53 grams sugar
- Ingredients: Apple Juice, Mango Puree, Pineapple Juice, Banana Puree, Kiwi Puree, Spirulina, Natural Flavors, Alfalfa, Broccoli, Spinach, Barley Grass, Wheat Grass, Parsley, Ginger Root, Kale, Odorless Garlic.
- Lots of purees and fruit juices at work here, so, no fiber, just liquid sugar.
Trade it Out For:
- Per 16-ounce bottle: 60 calories, 12 grams sugar
- Cucumber, celery, kale, broccoli, parsley, lemon, basil
- Per 16-ounce bottle: 70 calories, 8 grams sugar
- Celery, cucumber, collard greens, lemon, kale, green chard, parsley, ginger, romaine, green leaf lettuce, tea, peppermint tea, spearmint tea, spinach juice
Evolution ESSENTIAL GREENS + LIME
- Per 15-ounce bottle: 70 calories, 12 grams sugar
- Celery, cucumber, spinach, romaine, kale, lime, parsley
Nutritional improvement: Each of the above green juices have at least 75% fewer carbs and calories than Naked Juice’s Green Machine
