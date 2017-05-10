Shaq for Sheriff? LSU & NBA star says he’s running in 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - When WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood bumped into Shaquille O'Neal when Microsoft opened a new store, did Shaq know or have a hunch even back then?

Did Shaq know what he now says he's doing?

Shaq is running for sheriff. According to The Washington Post, Shaq will run in 2020.

Since he has residency in both Florida and Georgia, he could actually run in either of those states.

Shaq says he's running to bring people closer together. He says politics has nothing to do with his desire to be sheriff.

According to Southern Living, Shaq already has law enforcement on his resume. He's a deputy marshal in Lafayette, Louisiana.