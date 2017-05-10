× Say what? $50K will get you a mom parade and more in New Orleans for Mother’s Day

NEW ORLEANS — Do you love your mom? Enough to spend $50,000 for a Mother’s Day trip to New Orleans and a parade in her honor?

Groupon, the electronic coupon company, is offering an “epic” parade for your mother in New Orleans, complete with parade permits, a police escort, a brass band and a horse-drawn carriage.

The Groupon ad says the package will include the following:

First-class airfare and black-car airport transfer service for four

Two-night stay for four with two standard deluxe rooms at a four-star French Quarter hotel

Parade permits and police escort

Brass band and horse-drawn carriage for the parade

Signs with your mother’s face on them to pass out to onlookers

Pre-parade lunch for four

Post-parade spa visit for four

Per diem for meals and transportation

The fine print? Groupon says it has the right to make “reasonable substitutions and changes to the package and parade route based on availability and the city of New Orleans parade permit process.”