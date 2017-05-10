× NOPD: Man holds ex-girlfriend at gunpoint for 15 hours

NEW ORLEANS – A robbery turned into a scary situation when two people were held at gunpoint for 15 hours.

Around 1:00 p.m. on May 9, an armed man entered a home in the 2000 block of Shalett Street in Algiers, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The man robbed his ex-girlfriend and another man who was in the residence at the time, and then proceeded to hold the man and his ex at gunpoint for 15 hours.

The unidentified man was arrested and charged with armed robbery, according to the NOPD.

No further information is available at this time.