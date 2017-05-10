NOLA Veggie Fest

“Whether you’re interested in healthy eating, sustainable living, compassion for animals or simply enjoying excellent cuisine made with locally grown organic fruits and veggies, then NOLA Veggie Fest is for you! There’s a lot to see and do at this fun, family-friendly event. You can try free food samples, check out local product vendors, attend cooking demos, listen to speakers, get new recipes, enjoy a delicious lunch and learn ways to include more veggies in your diet. Before you leave, you’ll be convinced that eating healthy food doesn’t mean sacrificing great taste.” – nolaveggiefest.com

The NOLA Veggie Fest is sponsored by and benefits the Humane Society of Louisiana.

May 13-14, 2017 Saturday: 11am – 6pm Sunday: 12pm – 6pm

Kingsley House 1600 Constance Street New Orleans, LA 70130

Admission Free General Admission Early Bird VIP: $15 if ordered within the next few hours and $20 at the door (available in limited quantities) Get lots of special goodies along with free Fest admission: Gift bag with product promos and coupons; complimentary drink and raffle tickets; VIP seating and bathrooms. Good for one day of Veg Festing. Friend of the Fest Package: $100 This includes 2 VIP admissions with deluxe gift bag, your name or business name listed on website as a Top Fest supporter (will also be available at the door).



Click here for more information about the NOLA Veggie Fest.

Click here for more information about the Humane Society of Louisiana.

*******

Seed

Address 1330 Prytania St. New Orleans, LA 70130

Hours Monday – Friday: 11am-10pm Weekends: 10am-10pm

Phone 504-302-2599

Menu

Drinks Menu

Click here to learn more about Seed.