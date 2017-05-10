× News with a Twist Producer

This is a unique opportunity for a forward thinking, creative show doctor for our highly touted News with a Twist program.

You possess a strong collaborative spirit and understand the vision and creativity necessary to handle a daily show as well as work with a production team to accomplish that vision.

You must have exceptional core journalism skills, a strong understanding and demonstrated proficiency in TV Newscast-Entertainment production, a deep understanding on how to connect content to audience, the ability to lead teams through the creative process of brainstorming, developing, launching and sustaining a quality program.

Responsibilities:

Responsibilities include writing all copy not supplied by co-hosts or reporters and writing and posting to the web.

Reviews and approves story ideas during pre-production to ensure consistent creative and content execution.

Works with EP to expand storylines and editorial calendar as well as assisting with development for future programs.

The producer works directly with the Executive Producer as well as the show talent and comes up with new and fun ways to enhance the overall show.

You must have passion for news, current affairs, pop culture, and entertainment.

Qualifications:

Must have a minimum of two years of relevant line producing experience.

Producer works with the Executive Producer in guiding daily news, co-host topics with an emphasis:

Creative storytelling that delivers both factual clarity and emotional connection with viewers.

Smartly using social media to advance our reporting.

Strong interpersonal skills, a positive attitude, and the ability to thrive in a collaborative work environment.

Extremely detail-oriented with strong organization skills.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in related field or equivalent experience.

News magazine development and production experience a plus.

Familiarity with Final Cut Pro is a plus.

Other Qualifications

Must be willing to submit to a background check

Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the United States

Please apply at http://www.tribunemedia/com/careers AND send resume and examples to:

Rick Erbach

News Director

WGNO-TV

1 Galleria Blvd, Suite 850

Metairie, LA 70001

No phone calls please.

Equal Opportunity Employer

