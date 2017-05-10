× Mizado Latin Kitchen to close, reopen as Zea

NEW ORLEANS — Mizado Latin Kitchen is closing in June, much to the dismay of hundreds of fans who took to social media to express their disappointment with the restaurant’s announcement.

The Latin restaurant at the edge of Old Metairie will close June 4 and be taken over by Zea Rotisserie & Bar. Zea is expected to open in the fall.

The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook today:

“Thanks for the love, and we hope to see you soon,” owners said.

The restaurant was known for “killer” margaritas and unique latin fare.