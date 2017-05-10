JP deputies need help solving cases on both banks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, LA -- Jefferson Parish deputies are appealing for help in a couple cases, one on each bank of the river. The crimes are the latest focus of the Wheel of Justice.

The first case happened in Metairie. JPSO deputies want to know who burglarized at least two cars in the parking lot of the Planet Fitness health club on Labarre Avenue. Deputies released photos of the suspect and they car they say he was driving.

The second case happened on September 22 of last year. 20-year old Kendrick Ussin was found in the courtyard between two apartment buildings in the 2400 block of Alex Kornman Boulevard in Harvey. He died at the hospital. The latest reward in the case stands at $7,500.

If you can help solve either crime, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, 333 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.