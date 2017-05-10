× Jazz Fest attendance tops 400K; organizers call it a ‘successful’ year

NEW ORLEANS — About 425,000 people made their way to the Fairgrounds over two weekends for the 2017 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

The New Jazz & Heritage Foundation announced the attendance numbers today.

Highlights of the seven days of Jazz Fest included Stevie Wonder, Harry Connick Jr., Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Irma Thomas, the Revivalists, Jon Batiste and Stay Human, Dr. John, the Meters, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Galactic, Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and many, many more.

This year’s Jazz Fest also presented one of the largest celebrations of Cuban culture in the U.S. since the 1950s.

The New York Times described this year’s Jazz Fest as “an institution,” noting that it is “as stubbornly exceptional and as proudly nostalgic as the city it reflects.”

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Foundation, Inc. is the nonprofit organization that owns the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The Foundation uses the proceeds from Jazz Fest and other revenues for year-round activities in the areas of education, economic development and cultural enrichment. Click here for more information on the Foundation.

Watch video from this year’s Jazz Fest below: