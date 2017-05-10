Dog brought back to life from horrid living conditions ready for adoption at La. SPCA

NEW ORLEANS – After months of critical medical care, a sweet dog affectionately named ‘Dahlia’ is looking for her forever home.

On February 16, 2017, the Louisiana SPCA assisted the Humane Society of the United States during an animal cruelty rescue in Claiborne Parish. They found four dogs living in horrible conditions. Three were inside a dilapidated home, walking on layers of urine and feces. Outside, the rescuers found a fourth dog, who was named Dahlia by the rescue team, in a makeshift shelter made out of tarp. The dog, unable to stand, was hairless, with crusty skin, and sores all over her body.

Dahlia, the 8-year-old retriever/labrador mix found under the blue tarp, was brought to the Louisiana SPCA and diagnosed with sarcoptic mange (a highly contagious skin disease), ringworm, heartworm, and a number of other health issues. Since February, the shelter staff have been treating and caring for Dahlia around-the-clock.

Dahlia has lived her entire life outside with no medical care or socialization. She’s a sweet and gentle dog who needs a human companion that can help her come out of her shell and thrive in the “modern world.”

Through the generosity of the Humane Society of the United States, Dahlia received thousands of dollars-worth of medical care and is microchipped, spayed, up to date on vaccinations, and is available to a good home. She is currently going through heartworm treatment and her adoption package will include a complimentary dental and heartworm recheck within the first year. For more information about Dahlia, call 504.368.5191.