Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- One of the most popular spots in town for photographers and folks posing for pictures this week is located in City Park, just off Marconi Drive near Tad Gormley Stadium.

Every year the park plants two fields of cosmos wild flowers, and this gorgeous bloom will only last for about the next week, so pack your camera.

Dan Preziosi, director of park grounds, told us that they'll be a couple of subsequent blooms this summer.