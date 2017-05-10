Back-bending, note-stretching show with New Orleans kids in the spotlight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Where do you find "Uptown Funk"?

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood hears it on New Orleans West Bank. That's where the jazz band from Young Audiences Charter School rehearses for their Spring Spotlight show.

The show is Wednesday May 10 at 7 pm at the West Jefferson High School Auditorium. The address is 2200 8th Street in Harvey, Louisiana.

Students from four area schools have been selected to shine in the spotlight.

Most of them are part of after school arts programs where they learn to play in jazz band or some of them learn to dance in a ballet.