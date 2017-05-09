Woman loves Popeyes chicken so much she took engagement photos with it

NEW ORLEANS– How much do you love Popeyes fried chicken? Enough to take a photo shoot acting like they are engagement photos?

Well, this New Orleans woman did just that.

Elyse Chelsea Clark loves Popeyes chicken, and these photos prove it. Photographer Whitney Tucker of Whitness This Photography took these epic photos of Elyse and her beloved chicken.

Elyse captioned the photos by saying “I SAID YES!” and “I never thought in a million years, somebody would love me this much!”

The photo shoot consisted of Elyse eating chicken tenders, laying around with Popeyes boxes, and just showing her unconditional love for the fried chicken franchise.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez reached out to Elyse via Facebook and she told him, “The engagement was mostly a joke photo shoot that Whitney and I came up with. It just spiraled into something hilarious and amazing,” she said.

No wedding date has been set just yet. Elyse really does love that chicken from Popeyes.

(All photos by Whitney Tucker of Whitness This Photography)