Stawberry Lasagna–Would You Eat It?

NEW ORLEANS--If you love the rich layers of lasagna and the sweet taste of fresh strawberries and cream, then chances are you'll love this recipe sent in by Kim Savoy of New Orleans. This Would You Eat It recipe is quick and easy, and the best part is that no baking is required.

You will need the following:

1 1/2 pounds of fresh strawberries, 1 box of graham crackers, 2 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract, 4 c. heavy cream and 3/4 c. powdered sugar. Using a hand mixer, blend cream, vanilla and sugar until mixture is stiff with peaks.

Take a 9 X 13 pan and fill with single graham cracker squares. Layer with fresh cream and add berries and pecans. Repeat again, making layers of crackers, cream, berries and pecans. Top with cream and crushed graham crackers. Refrigerate for several hours (overnight is best) and serve.

You won't have to worry about having to ask someone if they would eat it. They will! Just ask them if they would eat it again!