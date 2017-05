× Plaquemines Parish to get $45 million in BP settlement

BELLE CHASSE, La. – BP will pay Plaquemines Parish $45 million in damages under the terms of a new settlement between the oil giant and the coastal Louisiana parish.

Plaquemines was heavily affected by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

Parish president Amos Cormier will detail the terms of the deal at a press conference on May 10.