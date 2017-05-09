Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS--May 6-12 is National Nurses Week, which recognizes professional health care workers for their endearing spirit and heart of service. Ever since Florence Nightingale became the guiding light to modern nursing, nurses have been an integral part of patient care. But who cares for them? It's about time these hard working men and women, who spend endless hours on their feet helping others, get a break--a fashion break that is!

Women's Health Magazine recently showcased a new line of corrective sneakers for nurses called Align. These chic sneakers are a far cry from those chunky, white, rubber-soled shoes of yesteryear. The align is colorful, comfy, and actually good for your back--hence the name--Align. Who knew nursing your feet could be so fashion forward?

The align comes in a variety of patterns and colors, and is available at Uniforms by Bayou, which has 4 locations in Louisiana-- Metairie, Covington, Marrero and Baton Rouge.

For more information about the Align go to: uniformsbybayou.com or call 1-800-222-8164.