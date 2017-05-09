NOPD arrests three men after string of Uptown robberies

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested a trio of burglars who went on a home invasion spree in the Uptown neighborhood.

Twenty-one-year-old Kevin Callens, 20-year-old Jeremy Magee, and 23-year-old Reggie Parkerinson have been arrested for the crime spree, according to the NOPD.

The string of robberies began with a home invasion in the 900 block of Pine Street on April 3, when two men broke into a home at 3:30 a.m., demanded money from the victim, and struck him in the head with the butt of a handgun.

The robbers made off with the victim’s wallet, cell phone, and $800 in cash, according to the NOPD.

On April 11 at the same address, the robbers returned, this time kicking in the door at 1:45 a.m., pistol whipping the second victim, and stealing an iPhone and computer.

On May 2 around 12:40 a.m. in the 2000 block of Broadway, the trio struck again, this time stealing “narcotics and $800 in cash,” according to the NOPD.

Advertisement

About 20 minutes later, the three men burst into an apartment in the 7900 block of Zimple Street, demanding money from the two men inside.

The robbers made off with a computer, a small safe, and $800 in cash, according to the NOPD.

A neighbor of the Zimple Street victims later told the NOPD that a wallet and laptop were missing from his living room table.

Advertisement

Detectives were able to identify Callens, Magee, and Parkerinson as suspects in these incidents and arrest warrants were issued.

The trio was arrested in the 4000 block of Tulane Avenue on May 2. Deputies confiscated a stolen handgun at the time of the arrests.

The investigation is ongoing and one additional suspect is still being sought.

The NOPD has identified James “CL” King as a possible participant in two of the aggravated burglaries.

If you have information about any of these incidents please contact Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020.