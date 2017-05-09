New Orleans CVB celebrates National Tourism Week with parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It's National Travel and Tourism Week, and New Orleans is celebrating the best way we know how - with a parade through the French Quarter.

Tourism is the city of New Orleans’ number one economic driver, employing more than 86,000 New Orleans residents.

Tuesday’s parade shows just how enthusiastic the New Orleans Convention and Visitors Bureau is about promoting New Orleans and all the city has to offer.

"It employs so many people it's so important to our city. It is the economic engine of New Orleans," says Laurene Kennedy with NOLA DMC.

"It also reflects the vibrancy and passion of New Orleans in such a wonderful way. Anyone who is involved in hospitality is in it because they love people," says Mark Romig with New Orleans Tourism and Marketing.

The parade ended in Woldenburg Park and featured hundreds of industry workers, along with music by Amanda Shaw as this year's Grand Marshall.