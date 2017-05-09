× Inmate who died in OPP victim of ‘acute cocaine intoxication’

NEW ORLEANS – An Orleans Parish Prison inmate who died in custody in February was the victim of “acute cocaine intoxication.”

New Orleans Coroner Dr. Jeffrey Rouse said 23-year-old Colby Crawford’s death has been classified as accidental.

Crawford was found unresponsive by his cellmate a little before 8:00 p.m. on February 22.

He had been incarcerated since May of 2016 on charges of aggravated battery, domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon, third offense domestic battery, and violating his probation.

Rouse said an autopsy performed on February 24 showed “no physical signs of trauma.”

“Autopsy revealed significant pulmonary edema and nasal frothing, signs often present in drug or medication-related deaths,” Rouse said at the time.

Exactly how Crawford was able to obtain and ingest enough cocaine to cause his death remains a mystery.