Cookin’ with Nino: Applewood Smoked Bacon Cheese Stuffed Burgers

Applewood Smoked Bacon Cheese Stuffed Burgers

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, room temperature

1 1/2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

4 cloves garlic, smashed

1/4 bottle of beer

2 teaspoons Chef Nino’s Adrenaline Seasoning divided

1 1/2 pound ground beef 85/15 works best

1/3 cup mayo

8 strips crisp cooked applewood smoked bacon, crumbled

4 french bread style rolls

4 slices fresh tomatoes

Instructions:

Cube the cheddar cheese. Place cubes in food processor and process until smooth. Add Worcestershire and garlic. Process until blended. Add the beer, a small amount at a time, until mixture is of spreading consistency. Stir in 1 teaspoon of Chef Nino’s Adrenaline seasoning and cooked bacon. Pulse food processor for an additional 10 seconds. Form ground beef into 8 very thin patties. Place two ounces of beer cheese in the middle of 4 patties. Sprinkle remainder Adrenaline seasoning on top of burgers. Use fingers to spread and flatten cheese. Top with 4 remaining burgers and seal so that the cheese is encased. Grill on high heat for 4 1/2 minutes per side. Place on rolls, top with mayo and tomatoes.