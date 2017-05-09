Cookin’ with Nino: Applewood Smoked Bacon Cheese Stuffed Burgers

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

  • 8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, room temperature
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 4 cloves garlic, smashed
  • 1/4 bottle of beer
  • 2 teaspoons Chef Nino’s Adrenaline Seasoning divided
  • 1 1/2 pound ground beef 85/15 works best
  • 1/3 cup mayo
  • 8 strips crisp cooked applewood smoked bacon, crumbled
  • 4 french bread style rolls
  • 4 slices fresh tomatoes

Instructions:

Cube the cheddar cheese.  Place cubes in food processor and process until smooth.  Add Worcestershire and garlic.  Process until blended.  Add the beer, a small amount at a time, until mixture is of spreading consistency.  Stir in 1 teaspoon of Chef Nino’s Adrenaline seasoning and cooked bacon.  Pulse food processor for an additional 10 seconds.  Form ground beef into 8 very thin patties.  Place two ounces of beer cheese in the middle of 4 patties.  Sprinkle remainder Adrenaline seasoning on top of burgers.  Use fingers to spread and flatten cheese.  Top with 4 remaining burgers and seal so that the cheese is encased.  Grill on high heat for 4 1/2 minutes per side.  Place on rolls, top with mayo and tomatoes.