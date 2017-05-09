× City of New Orleans takes over Six Flags redevelopment bid process

NEW ORLEANS — In a unanimous vote today, the New Orleans Industrial Development Board voted to reject three proposals to buy the Six Flags site in New Orleans East and to turn over the responsibility of finding a new owner to the city.

The board will still handle day-to-day maintenance of the site, including security. But the city will come up with a new process for receiving and selecting proposals to buy and develop the site.

The board will still have the final say in any sale.

The agreement with the city will last for a year. In the meantime, the board will continue paying approximately $20,000 a month for maintenance of the dilapidated site.

Six Flags, a 200-plus acre amusement park, has been closed since Hurricane Katrina struck in 2005.

There have been multiple proposals to redevelop the site, but so far none have come to fruition.