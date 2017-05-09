Chicken & Waffles in one sausage! Just one of 101 from the ‘King of All Sausages’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Emmett Dufresne is the king. He's the "King of All Sausages".

Emmett's kingdom is his meat market. And it's called Emmett's Specialty Meats.

You can find the man and the market at 5618 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans 70123.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood has been to visit the king.

And the king is counting on you to come in. That's why the king is counting his sausages.

On his menu are some brand new flavors like smoked crawfish boil, duck poutine, duck boudin, chiptotle raspberry and the one Wild Bill can't stop talking about.

It's Chicken & Waffles. In one sausage!

It's just one of the sausages on the big buffet that last count, according to King Emmett, was 101 sausages.