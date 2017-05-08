‘The Pearl Girl’ is the jewel of Jazz Fest! You’ll want to buy whatever she sells

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Jazz Fest is a jewel of a music festival. One of the best. Maybe the best on the planet.

And there's a jewel in the Jazz Fest crown. She's the jewel of Jazz Fest who wants to sell you some jewelry.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood found "The Pearl Girl" selling her stuff at the Chester Allen Jewelry tent in Congo Square.

In real life, "The Pearl Girl" is Barbara Lockley. Barbara's got a great voice. Just wait until you hear her talk.

Just wait until you try to say no to something she's trying to sell you.