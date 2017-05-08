× Sen. Bill Cassidy to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Monday night

NEW ORLEANS — Tonight on WGNO, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy will be on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about his proposed health care plan.

Last week, Kimmel opened up about his young son’s heart defect and gave his thoughts on the importance of health care coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

Cassidy says his plan would cover Kimmel’s son, passing what he called the “Jimmy Kimmel test.”

“When I ran for office, I promised to repeal and replace Obamacare with a plan that gives patients and doctors the power,” Cassidy said. “And make no mistake, when it comes to that promise, I plan to keep it. But we have to make sure that Louisianans and Americans get the care they need when they need it. We have to make sure our legislation can pass the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Test.’ That is to say a child born with congenital heart disease is guaranteed to get everything he or she needs.”

The future of Obamacare is now in the hands of the U.S. Senate after the U.S. House last week voted to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs at 10:35 p.m. on WGNO-ABC26.