× Rummel preps for top seed John Curtis in Division I baseball semifinals

Friday in Sulphur, Rummel senior pitcher Zach Cook will get the start, trying to slow a powerful John Curtis lineup.

The top seeded Patriots scored 20 runs in 2 wins last week in a quarterfinal sweep of Evangel.

Rummel head coach Nick Monica said the Curtis line up is a very good one.

The two teams split a pair of one run games at the end of the regular season.

Monica was asked if the 2017 Raiders have surprised him.

Rummel is making its first visit to the state tournament since 2012. Then, the Raiders lost to Barbe in the championship game.

Game time Friday is 4 pm. Holy Cross and Catholic Baton Rouge play at 7 pm.