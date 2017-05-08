× Prince Harry kissed his girlfriend and …

(CNN) — Royal watchers were not horsing around when Prince Harry’s girlfriend showed up to watch him compete in a charity polo match.

It was the first public outing for Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and American actress Meghan Markle.

Every detail about what she wore (reportedly a sleeveless, navy Antonia Berardi dress with an asymmetrical hem and a white Aritzia blazer), and how the “Suits” star reacted to her beau’s performance (“Today” said she looked “proud’) is being analyzed.

But it was their brief display of affection that garnered the most attention.

Several publications ran images appearing to show the prince smooching and embracing his lady love.

The Sun’s headline read “Your palace or mine Meg?”

The couple has been the subject of curiosity since last year, when Kensington Palace took the rare step of releasing a statement about press coverage of Markle.

“His girlfriend Meghan Markle has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment,” the statement said. “Some of this has been very public — the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.”

Markle is biracial and has written about her views on her ethnicity.

Both Prince Harry and his elder brother, Prince William, have been more open about their personal lives than their royal predecessors. Most recently, Prince Harry spoke out about seeking counseling to cope with the grief of losing his mother, Princess Diana.