Northshore high school has a chance to win $50,000

MANDEVILLE, La. -- Fontainebleau High School's visual arts program is in the running to win $50,000.

For the last four years, the school's art students have been competing in the Vans Custom Culture competition, in which high schools from five regions decorate Vans and the top five go on to compete for the grand prizes in California.

This is the second time FHS has made it top 50, but this year they are the only school in Louisiana in the finals, and only nine other schools from this region are in the running.

"The arts are often overlooked here, it's not like we're sports and people pay to come see us and fund our program," said Jessica Danby, art teacher at FHS. "The arts buildings are all located at the very back of the school in a make shift annex. If we won we could get better supplies, faster moving computers, work benches, and it's for the whole arts program so that includes music and theater as well."

The students designed four pairs of shoes with a local flair. They turned the classic vans in to rain boots to represent the flooding the state tragically experienced.

Voting ends May 10th, so to help FHS win go online.