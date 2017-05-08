× Nicki Minaj offers to pay college tuition for Louisiana student

LAFAYETTE, La. — Superstar rapper Nicki Minaj made a sweet offer on Twitter to pay college tuition for her fans on Twitter, and one student in Lafayette quickly took her up on it.

Minaj announced on Twitter that if students could show her straight As, she would pay the tuition. She asked who would join that contest, and Artavion C, a University of Louisiana at Lafayette student, was one lucky respondent.

Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽‍♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

The student posted a picture of his account balance at UL Lafayette. Turns out, he owes almost $1,200.

@NICKIMINAJ sis, this is how much I have left to pay. pic.twitter.com/CQwkQGL26w — //artavion☀️ (@socialenemy_) May 7, 2017

Send me ur info. I'll pay it https://t.co/NTToY4OSPO — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

The university in Lafayette also announced the good deed by Minaj: