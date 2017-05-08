NEW ORLEANS — Maple Street Book Shop is closing its doors.
The Uptown book store announced on its website that its last day in business will be June 17:
Thank you for 53 years. It has been an honor to be part of this community.We’re not sure what we’ll do next, but we’ll always keep fighting the stupids. We hope that you will too.We are so grateful to have been your booksellers.
The store was founded by two sisters, Mary Kellogg and Rhoda Norman, in 1964. The shop has had several owners since then. Over years, the business has also had satellite locations, but those were closed after current owner Gladin Scott bought the business in 2013.
This isn’t the first time that the book store has announced it was closing. The owners were supposed to shutter the business at the end of 2015, but they were able to stay open thanks to support from the community.