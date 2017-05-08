× Man robbed of pants and wallet at N.O. East motel

NEW ORLEANS – A man who walked into a New Orleans East hotel room with two women ended up leaving without his pants or wallet.

The incident occurred around 7:00 a.m. on May 6 at a motel in the 6300 block of Chef Menteur Highway, according to the NOPD.

The man “paid for two females to rent a motel room,” according to the NOPD.

Things quickly went south when the trio entered the room as the women turned on the man, assaulted him, and made off with his pants and wallet.

The identity of the pantsless man has not been released, but the NOPD believes 21-year-old Jasmine James was one of the two women he paid to get the room.

A warrant for James’ arrest has been issued for the charge of simple robbery.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the Seventh District Investigative Unit at (504) 658-6077.