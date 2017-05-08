Help catch the smash and rent grabber in Algiers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Hammer in hand, this thief went after people's rent money. The case it the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

Surveillance video shows the crime go down. The NOPD says that at about 10:30 at night on May 3, someone stole tenants' rent money at the Marsailles Apartments in the 4500 block of MacArthur Boulevard.

The thief used a hammer to smash the glass at the complex's office. The surveillance footage shows someone's hand reach past the smashed glass and retrieve the rent envelopes on the other side of the door. The thief left behind the hammer.

It happened on a rainy night, so the thief was wearing a rain jacket with a hood that covered his face.

If you know who did it, you could get a cash reward. All you have to do is call in your tip to CrimeStoppers.

You don't have to reveal your name or testify to collect the cash.

So far, 333 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.