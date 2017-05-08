Fencing around Jeff Davis monument a pain for bicyclists, pedestrians

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The city says the controversial Confederate monuments are coming down soon, but for some pedestrians and cyclists on Jefferson Davis Parkway, it's not soon enough.

The city has erected a fence around the Jefferson Davis monument, which blocks the heavily trafficked bicycle and pedestrian path along Jeff Davis Parkway.

Pedestrians say they're forced to walk across a muddy lawn, step over the curb and jaywalk into traffic to avoid the fence. Cyclists are having to bike into the roadway.

Pedestrians with disabilities say they have to back track 150 feet to Cleveland Avenue, cross Jeff Davis Parkway at an intersection without a traffic light and continue down the Jeff Davis sidewalk, which is often blocked by illegally parked cars.

There's still no timetable on when the monuments will come down. The city has declined to give details on the monuments' removal, citing security concerns.