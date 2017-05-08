Blue Bell Ice Cream introduces new flavors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Blue Bell Ice Cream introduces its newest flavor today! Bride's Cake is an almond flavored ice cream with cake pieces amaretto flavored cream cheese icing.

Along with the release of Bride's Cake, Blue Bell has re-released Groom's Cake to go along with it. Groom's Cake is a chocolate ice cream with chocolate cake pieces, chocolate-coated strawberry hearts, swirls of strawberry sauce and chocolate icing.

