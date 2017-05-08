11-year-old girl revived with Narcan after heroin overdose, police say

PITTSBURGH, Pa. —An 11-year-old girl had to be revived with the antidote Narcan after a drug overdose in her Pittsburgh home, according to police.

Officers were called to the home on Wednesday for a suspected overdose. A paramedic told the Post-Gazette the girl was using heroin.

Police say she regained consciousness after receiving the Narcan, became combative, and had to be sedated, according to the Post-Gazette.

Investigators found multiple bags of heroin in the girl’s room, and at least one of the bags was open. The girl’s 20-year-old sister told police they had no idea the girl was using heroin until police discovered it in the home, according to the Post-Gazette.

Medic Crew Chief Stacey Yaras told the Post-Gazette that the 11-year-old victim was the youngest overdose victim she had encountered in her 24-year career.