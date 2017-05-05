× Winn-Dixie stores in New Orleans, Slidell to close in June

NEW ORLEANS — Two New Orleans area Winn-Dixie grocery stores are closing.

The Winn-Dixie at 4600 Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans and the Winn-Dixie at 851 Brownswitch Road in Slidell will close in june, said Trey Edwards, regional vice president for Southeastern Grocers, Winn-Dixie’s parent company.

“This decision was not made lightly,” Edwards said. “Our associates are always the first to know of any changes at our stores and have been made aware of the closures and are encouraged to apply for open positions we have in our network of neighboring Winn-Dixie stores.”

Edwards said the Winn-Dixie at 9701 Chef Menteur Highway, which was damaged by the tornado that hit in February, will re-open when repairs are complete.