Southbound Causeway to close overnight Sat-Sun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, LA -- The Causeway's general manager Carlton Dufrechou announced that emergency repairs to the bridge will affect southbound traffic over the weekend.

According to Dufrechou, workers noticed that the decks on the southbound drawbridge were flexing more than usual. Upon closer inspection, they discovered that one of the guide collars on the bridge had sheared.

Emergency repairs are planned for this weekend. The work will require the closure of the southbound span of the Causeway to all traffic from 8:00 Saturday night, April 6, until 6:00 the following Sunday morning, April 7.

Dufrechou says the closure will not affect people returning to the North Shore from the Jazz Fest on Saturday, so fest goers returning to the Mandeville/Covington area will not have to use I-10, Highway 11, or I-55 to take the long way home.