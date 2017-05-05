× Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed say, our first BABY is on the way!

NEW ORLEANS – It’s the first baby for Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed. They announced the news on their Instagram accounts.

Ian, the star of “The Vampire Diaries” on NOLA 38, the CW, says about his wife, “to the most amazing human in the world. Thank you for 2 incredible years of marriage.”

On her Instagram account, Nikki says to the baby she’ll have, “hi Little One. I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already?”

The photo here is the couple with WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood taken outside the News with a Twist studios in Metairie, Louisiana.

Ian Somerhalder visits Louisiana often because he’s from here.