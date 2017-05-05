Future golf stars compete in Mandeville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE, LA -- The future stars of professional golf are competing in Mandeville at the Business First Bank Classic. It's an APT tournament with younger professional who hope to one day earn their way onto bigger PGA events.

The Beau Chene Country Club in Mandeville is hosting the event.

It's a 72 hole tournament. So rainy weather on Wednesday means the players will have to compress more golf into fewer days. At last word, the plan was to play 36 holes on Saturday.

This is a new event for the APT, and $100,000 in prize money is up for grabs.