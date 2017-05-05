× Free Comic Book Day is Saturday, May 6

With comic book-based movies dominating the box office these days, it’s no surprise that many people are getting into comic books. But with decades of comics to sort through, it’s tough to figure out where to start.

But fear not! Saturday, May 6, is Free Comic Book Day. Comic book shops across the country will be giving over 5.7 million free promotional issues of some of their most popular titles from big companies like DC Comics and Marvel Comics, as well as some independent comic publishers. It’s a celebration of independent comic book stores and it’s the perfect opportunity for those unfamiliar with comics to jump in to the world.

The day started in 2002 and has been growing every year since. It’s also usually tied into a major Hollywood movie release, like this year’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, which came out on Friday, May 5. Comic book shops will usually have other promotional items, like posters or other kinds of memorabilia, and some even have signing events with popular comic writers and artists.

While the special comics for Free Comic Book Day are free to you, the customer, they are not free to the stores themselves. You’re encouraged to purchase some comics, graphic novels, or collectables to help these independent shops continue to operate. If you’re not sure what to buy, ask around! Tell someone at the store your favorite movies or what you’ve been binge-watching on Netflix and they’ll point you in the right direction.

To find a comic book store near you that’s participating, you can go to the Free Comic Book Day website to search your zip code.